UP: Drunk Man Tries To Break ATM With Fire Extinguisher, Arrested

A young man in an inebriated condition, has been arrested for attempting to break an ATM with a fire extinguisher and steal money, said officials here.

The man, 26, attempted to break the ATM at the Lekhraj metro station under the Ghazipur area of Lucknow. The bank manager, Rohit Mishra, filed a complaint after which police registered an FIR under 379 (theft), 427 (mischief), and 511 (attempted offence) on February 21.

"The accused was arrested four days later on Sunday from near Kukrail under Sarvoday Nagar. He has been identified as Alim Khan, 26, from Bahraich," said DCP North Abijith R. Shankar. Further investigations are underway, the DCP said.

In a similar incident, a man from Indore, caused damage to ATM machine so he could steal money, in January this year. The incident took place at the ATM booth of a private bank in Palda area. Some people found the damaged machine and informed the police and bank officials. Police found a man attempting theft in the booth. When he could not steal cash from the machine, he began to damage the machine but could not steal the cash from it. After that he fled the scene.

Police checked CCTVs of the area and found some other suspects near the booth so it was believed that more than one person were involved in the crime. A case has been registered against unidentified men and a search is on to nab them on the basis of CCTV footages.