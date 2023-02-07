UP: Dead body stuck under car dragged for nearly 10 km on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura; driver arrested | Representative Image

Mathura: Similar to the incident in Delhi, a dead body was dragged for several kilometers after getting stuck under a car on Yamuna Expressway on Tuesday morning. The police said that the driver of the car has been arrested while they are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

Reportedly, the car was heading toward Noida from Agra.

According to a report in regional media, the driver of the car was unaware of the body stuck under his car until he stopped his vehicle at a toll plaza. By then, the head was severed from the body; the head was stuck in the rear end of the car.

The reports further added that the car had reached the toll plaza around 3 am in the morning where the toll plaza workers and other motorists spotted the mortal remains of an unidentified person stuck to the car. They intimated the driver about the same.

