UP Crime: Meerut Girl Kidnapped After Getting Chased By 3 Youths; Shocking CCTV Video Surfaces

CCTV footage showing the girl chased by three youth of the village | X

Meerut: A 14-year-old girl in UP's Meerut was allegedly abducted by three youths. A shocking CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced of the incident, which shows the girl being chased by the three accused.

The matter came to light after a person shared the CCTV footage on X and tagged Meerut police. The news soon spread in the neighbouring areas and people soon started sharing the clip of the CCTV footage of the incident.

Girl missing and not traced yet

The 14-year-old girl is missing and has not been traced yet. The incident occurred around 2.30 am on November 23, showing the date and time in the CCTV footage.

The Meerut Police took cognisance of the matter and replied, "A case has been registered at Lohia Nagar police station in relation to the case. Necessary legal action is being taken."

Father was shocked to see daughter missing after waking up

According to local reports, the father of the abducted girl was shocked to see his daughter missing when he woke up in the morning. Worried, he looked for the girl in the neighbouring areas, but could not locate her.

Father and relatives check CCTV footage

After sometime, the relatives and the father of the girl decided to check the CCTV footage that was installed at the village's roads. They were shocked to see that the 14-year-old girl was being chased by three youth in one of the CCTV footage. The three accused youths were identified as Sikandar, Mohit and Nikki.

The Meerut police said in its post that a case has been filed in the matter and further investigation is underway. A case of kidnapping has been registered and the police is trying to locate the girl and is on the lookout for the three accused youths.