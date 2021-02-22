UP Court awards death sentence to accused in rape and murder case of minor girl

It was confirmed in the post mortem that the minor girl was first raped and then killed. After investigation in the case, the police arrested one Guddu who admitted his crime. The police produced forensic/ medical reports and evidences during the trial which was accepted by the court in holding Guddu guilty of rape and murder.

The trial lasted for six years and on Monday, the ADJ Hardoi pronounced his verdict awarding the death sentence to the accused. In his judgment, the ADJ said that even an animal would not commit such a crime against their kids.

“Girls are worshipped as Goddesses. Even an animal will not commit such a crime against a minor. His crime comes under the category of rarest of rarest crime. Such a person should be awarded no less than death sentence," ADJ Vijay Srinet said in the court,

Quoting couplets from Ramcharitmanas, the ADJ said that there was no harm in slaughtering the person who was involved in such a heinous crime.

The family of the deceased minor girl said that they finally got justice for their daughter. The accused, who appeared shocked after the verdict, was taken into police custody and sent to jail.