UP: Controversy Erupts Over Proposal To Keep Ram Lalla Awake Round-The-Clock During Ram Navami

Lucknow: Controversy has stirred over the proposal put forth by the District Administration of Ayodhya to keep Ram Lalla awake for 24 hours over three days during the Ram Navami festivities, drawing objections from saints and the members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The District Administration has suggested opening the temple round-the-clock, doing away with the traditional 'shayan' (sleeping) timing, in order to accommodate the expected influx of devotees.

In response to the proposal, the saints have expressed their reservations, questioning the prudence of such a decision. They argue that there is no precedence of keeping the temple continuously open in any worship tradition. "Never ever any temple remained opened for 24 hours that too three days. This is against Hindu tradition. Bhagwan also needs rest," remarked senior Priest Satendra Das.

Trust reaches out to saints over the matter

Meanwhile, the Trust maintains that it is consulting the saints on the matter to gather their opinions regarding the extended opening hours during Ram Navami.

The Ram Navami fair, set to commence on April 9, anticipates a staggering attendance of over 50 lakh devotees in Ayodhya from all across the country. Given the anticipated crowd, there is contemplation to extend the temple's opening hours to 24 hours a day during the festival period, aiming to provide uninterrupted darshan of Ram Lalla to the devotees.

Presently, the temple operates for 14 hours daily, witnessing a footfall of approximately one and a half to two lakh devotees in Ram Lalla's temple.

Acknowledging the need for extended hours during the festival, the district administration has urged the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to consider opening the temple 24 hours on Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami tithis.

However, the proposal has met with dissent from some saints, who argue that it contradicts religious scriptures by depriving Ram Lalla of sleep.

Champat Rai, the Trust's general secretary, concurs with the concerns raised by the saints, emphasizing that Ramlala is revered in the form of a five-year-old boy, and it may not be suitable to keep them awake constantly.

"Should we keep Ram Lalla awake for 24 hours?. Will it be prudent?" he asked.

Final decision soon

He asserts that a final decision will only be reached after thorough deliberation and discussion among all stakeholders.

Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated to honour the birth of Lord Vishnu's incarnation, Lord Rama. This day marks the end of the nine-day Chaitra-Navratri celebrations, which are celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which falls on the cusp of spring and summer.

After the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22, devotees have thronged the Ram Lalla temple, and in the last over two months, nearly two crore people had darshan.