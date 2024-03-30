Amid Heatwave Warning, Lord Ram In UP’s Ayodhya Wears Cotton Clothes; Check Photo

x

Amid rising temperatures in parts of India, Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra in a post on X said that starting March 30 "Bhagwan Shri Ramlala will be wearing cotton vastra (cotton clothes).”

The trust, posting a photo of the 'Prabhu' informed that the clothes that Lord Ram is wearing on Saturday are made of handloom cotton ‘malmal’ which is dyed with natural indigo and adorned with gotta flowers.

Check photo here:

Considering the arrival of the summer season and the rising temperatures, starting today, Bhagwan Shri Ramlala will be wearing cotton vastra.



The vastra that Prabhu is wearing today, is made of handloom cotton malmal, dyed with natural indigo, and adorned with gotta flowers.… pic.twitter.com/BtDyzQXYgp — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) March 30, 2024

Temperatures exceed above 41°C in parts of India

Two days following the warmest day of the season in the national capital, Delhi, the India Meteorological Department reported that various cities in central India are experiencing severe heat, with temperatures exceeding 41°C on March 28.

In regions of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and the Rayalaseema area, the soaring mercury levels are attributed to a combination of geographical elements and shifting weather patterns, indicating a substantial deviation from the usual temperatures, with a troubling increase of over 5 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra is also witnessing unbearable temperatures, notably in Akola, where the mercury has soared to 42.6 degrees Celsius, marking one of the highest readings for the region this season.

Delhi experienced its hottest day of the season on March 27, with temperatures reaching 37 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the seasonal average.

Global warming is identified as a significant factor contributing to the considerable temperature surge in various parts of India, indicating an alarming upward trend.

IMD issues warning

The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings, urging residents of these areas to remain indoors during peak daytime heat and providing guidelines to prevent heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.