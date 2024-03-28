MP Weather Update: Heatwave Hits Bhopal, Rain Likely In Indore, Chhatarpur & More

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather conditions are shifting in state, with several districts experiencing scorching heat since Thursday morning. Places like Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, and Damoh are under a heatwave, while clouds are looming over cities like Indore, Chhatarpur, Satna, Maihar, and Rewa due to a western disturbance and a trough line.

Another western disturbance is expected to become active from March 29 onwards. This could bring light rainfall to 29 districts in the state, including Gwalior and Jabalpur.

According to weather experts, the current western disturbance is active, along with a trough line, resulting in cloud cover across the state. Similar conditions are expected on March 28-29. The impact of another western disturbance on March 29 could affect eastern and central parts of the state on March 30 and 31.

Meteorologists predict a farewell to March with weather changes, including clouds and rainfall. If it rains, this will be the third consecutive month with such weather shifts.

On March 30-31, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Betul, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Datia, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Dindori, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Maihar, and Parhuna may experience light rainfall.

On March 31, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Chhatarpur, Maihar, and Parhuna may witness cloudy skies and rainfall.