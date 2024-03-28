Bhopal: CM Mohan Yadav Should Apologise To People Of Chhindwara, Says Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday took a potshot at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav saying he should apologise to the people of Chhindwara.

The former CM posted on X, "Today, I read in the newspapers that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is saying that everything is wrong in Chhindwara. This is an insult to the people of Chhindwara and foul play with the identity of Chhindwara. Chief Minister, you are calling the tribal community, the youth, the respected women, the labourers and farmers of Chhindwara a mess. You should immediately apologise to the people of Chhindwara for this grave insult to Chhindwara. The people of Chhindwara, however, will never forgive you for this act".

CM Yadav visited Chhindwara on Wednesday to participate in the nomination rally of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu from the Chhindwara Parliamentary seat. The CM also addressed a public gathering on the occasion and launched the attack against Nath.

BJP Candidate Sahu is contesting against Kamal Nath's son and the lone Congress MP in the state, Nakul Nath from the seat.

मैंने आज अख़बारों में पढ़ा कि मुख्यमंत्री डॉक्टर मोहन यादव कह रहे हैं कि छिंदवाड़ा में सब गड़बड़ है। यह छिंदवाड़ा वासियों का अपमान है, छिंदवाड़ा की अस्मिता के साथ खिलवाड़ है। मुख्यमंत्रीजी आप छिंदवाड़ा के आदिवासी समाज को, छिंदवाड़ा के मेहनतकश नौजवान को, छिंदवाड़ा की सम्मानित… — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) March 28, 2024

The election will be held here in Chhindwara in the first phase on April 19 with five other parliamentary seats which include Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla and Balaghat in the state.

The nomination for the first phase was started on March 20 and March 27 was the last date to file papers for these six parliamentary seats. Besides, the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be March 30 for the first phase of polls.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.