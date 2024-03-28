Lok Sabha Election 2024: Former Patan MLA Nilesh Awasthi Joins BJP, Along With 27 Others

MLA Nilesh Awasthi |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party received another blow as former Patan assembly MLA Nilesh Awasthi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jabalpur on Thursday.

Awasthi, a prominent figure in the Congress, officially became a member of the BJP at their office in Bhopal.

Amidst previous anticipation, BJP MLA from Patan, Ajay Vishnoi, hinted at Nilesh Awasthi's joining BJP through a tweet. The news of Awasthi's departure from the Congress was further confirmed on Tuesday evening when Congress rural president Nilesh Jain issued a statement denouncing the decision.

This shift indicates a growing trend of political realignments in the region, posing new challenges for the Congress party, as many of it's workers are opting to join BJP.

Read Also Bhopal: Social Workers Gear Up To Stop Child Marriages On Akshya Tritiya

More than 16k Congressmen switched to BJP

Former minister and BJP's New Joining Committee chairman, Narottam Mishra, announced on March 22 that over 16,000 individuals have transitioned their support from the Congress and other political factions to the BJP. Mishra highlighted the significant shift in Madhya Pradesh's political landscape, indicating a daily exodus of over 200 leaders from the Congress party.