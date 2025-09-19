 UP: Controversial Police Officer Anuj Chaudhary Transferred From Sambhal To Firozabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Controversial Police Officer Anuj Chaudhary Transferred From Sambhal To Firozabad

UP: Controversial Police Officer Anuj Chaudhary Transferred From Sambhal To Firozabad

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had previously defended the officer at a public event, describing him as "a wrestler who will speak like a wrestler."

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
article-image

Police officer Anuj Chaudhary, whose 21-month tenure in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district sparked widespread debate, has been transferred to Firozabad district where he will serve as Additional Superintendent of Police Rural.

Chaudhary's posting in Sambhal proved highly controversial, with his work methods and public statements generating significant discussion across the state. The officer himself characterised the transfer as routine administrative procedure, stating that his time in Sambhal provided valuable learning experiences.

The transfer has elicited polarised reactions, with some sections praising his service while others express relief at his departure. Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq delivered sharp criticism, arguing that disciplinary action should have been taken against Chaudhary long before his transfer. "Action should have been taken against him much earlier. Now the people of Sambhal have got some relief," Barq stated.

The SP MP further criticised the fact that Chaudhary received a promotion alongside his transfer, claiming the officer had "attempted to spoil the atmosphere within Sambhal" and deserved strict action for the conditions that developed under his watch.

FPJ Shorts
'Rahul Gandhi Misleading Gen Z With False Narrative,' Says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - VIDEO
'Rahul Gandhi Misleading Gen Z With False Narrative,' Says Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - VIDEO
Over 4,000 Register For Namo Yuva Run In Nashik; Girish Mahajan Appeals For Mass Participation
Over 4,000 Register For Namo Yuva Run In Nashik; Girish Mahajan Appeals For Mass Participation
Nashik District Court's New Building To Be Inaugurated On September 27 By CJI Bhushan Gavai
Nashik District Court's New Building To Be Inaugurated On September 27 By CJI Bhushan Gavai
Gujarat GST Commissioner Awards ₹6.47 Crore Penalty On Vodafone Idea
Gujarat GST Commissioner Awards ₹6.47 Crore Penalty On Vodafone Idea

Chaudhary gained notoriety following the Sambhal violence for his provocative public statements. In one controversial remark, he compared religious observances, stating that "Holi comes once a year, while Friday comes 52 times." In another statement defending police conduct, he declared, "We didn't join the police to die. If ignorant and illiterate people attack us and we do nothing, police officers also have families behind them."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had previously defended the officer at a public event, describing him as "a wrestler who will speak like a wrestler." Following the Sambhal incidents, Chaudhary was initially reassigned to the Chandauli circle before receiving his current promotion to Firozabad.

The transfer marks the end of a tumultuous chapter in Sambhal's policing, though opinions remain divided on whether justice has been served through administrative reshuffling.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs & Sexually Harasses Co-Living Paying Guest

Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs & Sexually Harasses Co-Living Paying Guest

UP: Controversial Police Officer Anuj Chaudhary Transferred From Sambhal To Firozabad

UP: Controversial Police Officer Anuj Chaudhary Transferred From Sambhal To Firozabad

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 19, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 19, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Uttar Pradesh News: Man Dies After Jumping From Moving Train At Salempur Station

Uttar Pradesh News: Man Dies After Jumping From Moving Train At Salempur Station

23 Years Ago, Zubeen Garg Escaped Death While Sister Died In Horrific Road Accident - Know What...

23 Years Ago, Zubeen Garg Escaped Death While Sister Died In Horrific Road Accident - Know What...