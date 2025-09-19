UP: Controversial Police Officer Anuj Chaudhary Transferred From Sambhal To Firozabad

Police officer Anuj Chaudhary, whose 21-month tenure in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district sparked widespread debate, has been transferred to Firozabad district where he will serve as Additional Superintendent of Police Rural.

Chaudhary's posting in Sambhal proved highly controversial, with his work methods and public statements generating significant discussion across the state. The officer himself characterised the transfer as routine administrative procedure, stating that his time in Sambhal provided valuable learning experiences.

The transfer has elicited polarised reactions, with some sections praising his service while others express relief at his departure. Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq delivered sharp criticism, arguing that disciplinary action should have been taken against Chaudhary long before his transfer. "Action should have been taken against him much earlier. Now the people of Sambhal have got some relief," Barq stated.

The SP MP further criticised the fact that Chaudhary received a promotion alongside his transfer, claiming the officer had "attempted to spoil the atmosphere within Sambhal" and deserved strict action for the conditions that developed under his watch.

Chaudhary gained notoriety following the Sambhal violence for his provocative public statements. In one controversial remark, he compared religious observances, stating that "Holi comes once a year, while Friday comes 52 times." In another statement defending police conduct, he declared, "We didn't join the police to die. If ignorant and illiterate people attack us and we do nothing, police officers also have families behind them."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had previously defended the officer at a public event, describing him as "a wrestler who will speak like a wrestler." Following the Sambhal incidents, Chaudhary was initially reassigned to the Chandauli circle before receiving his current promotion to Firozabad.

The transfer marks the end of a tumultuous chapter in Sambhal's policing, though opinions remain divided on whether justice has been served through administrative reshuffling.