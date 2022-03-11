UP CM Yogi Adityanath tenders his resignation to Guv Anandiben Patel as his first tenure comes to an end

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday tendered his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow as his first tenure came to an end. This comes after his party bulldozed a resurgent rainbow coalition led by the Samajwadi Party and stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath will be the first chief minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in Uttar Pradesh. He is the first CM to return to power after Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh. Congress stalwart Narayan Dutt Tiwari, aka ND Tiwari, was the last chief minister of undivided Uttar Pradesh to secure consecutive terms in 1985, which makes Yogi Adityanath first chief minister in 37 years to retain power in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath chaired the last cabinet meeting of his first tenure as chief minister.

On Thursday, the monk-turned-politician won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly election.

Adityanath secured 1,65,499 votes in the elections. This is the first time that Adityanath has been elected as an MLA. Earlier, he had become the chief minister the first time after being elected as a Member of Legislative Council. When the BJP won the 2017 Assembly election, the party chose him as the chief minister.

After becoming the CM of the state, he kept 36 ministries under his direct control, including Home, Economics and Statistics, Sainik Welfare, Home Guard, Personnel and appointment, as well as Civil Defence.

Before being sworn as UP chief minister in 2017, he was Gorakhpur MP for five consecutive terms from 1998 to 2017. At 26, Adityanath was the youngest Lok Sabha MP. He is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath Math which is a Hindu temple in Gorakhpur.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 06:25 PM IST