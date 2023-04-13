 UP CM Yogi Adityanath lauds STF & DGP on encounter of Asad Ahmed
CM Yogi praised the UP STF as well as the DGP, Special DG Law and Order, and the entire team

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressing BJP state executive meeting. | BJP Uttar Pradesh

After the encounter with former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide, CM Yogi Adityanath took a meeting on law and order. CM Yogi praised the UP STF as well as the DGP, Special DG Law and Order, and the entire team. Sanjay Prasad, principal secretary at home, informed the CM about the encounter. A report was placed in front of the CM on this whole matter.

Umesh Pal murder case: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf, brought to CJM court in...
article-image

Umesh Pal murder case

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year. Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam and others.

The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Following the encounter, Umesh Pal's mother Shanti Devi thanked Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

"I thank CM Yogi ji for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in CM," she said.

"This is a tribute to my son," she added.

