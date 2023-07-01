France Riots: Twitter User Suggests Sending UP CM Yogi To Paris Amid Violence, CMO Reacts

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

The office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath responded to a viral tweet Saturday, which suggested that Yogi Adityanath should be sent to France to address the ongoing riot situation within 24 hours.

"Whenever extremism fuels riots, chaos engulfs and law & order situation arises in any part of the globe, the World seeks solace and yearns for the transformative "Yogi Model" of Law & Order established by Maharaj Ji in Uttar Pradesh," the verified handle of Yogi Adityanath's office tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens doubt the true of the Twitter account

The demand originated from a Twitter account under the name Professor N John Camm, claiming to be a senior interventional cardiologist. However, doubts arose among social media users regarding the account's true identity, speculating that it actually belonged to Dr. Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, who had previously been arrested in a cheating case.

In one specific Facebook post, Amjed Ullah Khan, the spokesperson of MBT, claimed to have personally met Yadav, whom he believed to be the chairman of Braunwald Hospitals Group and a respected senior cardiologist known for his polite behavior. However, the comment section of the post was filled with criticisms from individuals who accused Yadav of engaging in fraudulent activities.

In recent days, France has been witnessing widespread riots following the shooting of 17-year-old Nahel by the police on Tuesday. While various Twitter users made lighthearted comments suggesting that Yogi Adityanath could resolve the riots in France within 24 hours, this particular tweet from the @njohncamm handle gained viral attention due to the presumption that it belonged to an international figure.

UP BJP spokesperson on implementing "Yogi model" in France

In addition to the response to the viral tweet regarding Adityanath's potential in controlling the riots in France from the UP CM office, surprisingly, the UP BJP spokesperson made a statement on Saturday, stating, "Amid the ongoing riots in France, there is a growing demand for the "Yogi model," which has received praise. This serves as an international recognition of the effective law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh."

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacted to the Identity controversy surrounding tweet suggesting sending Adityanath to Paris amid tiots. In a Tweet on Saturday Owaisi said, "Bro bro bro! So hungry for the praise of the Firangis that they are getting happy with the tweets of some fake account?! False encounters, illegal bulldozer action and targeting the weak is not a transformative policy, it is the destruction of democracy. We had seen the truth of “Yogi Model” in Lakhimpur Kheri and Hathras."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)