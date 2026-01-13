 UP Child Abuse Shocker: 6-Year-Old Beaten To Death Over Dirty Clothes, Parents Attempt To Conceal Body In Ghaziabad, Claim Reports
UP Child Abuse Shocker: 6-Year-Old Beaten To Death Over Dirty Clothes, Parents Attempt To Conceal Body In Ghaziabad, Claim Reports

A six-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death by her father and stepmother in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad after her clothes got dirty while playing. The couple reportedly tried to conceal the crime by secretly disposing of the body, but local residents alerted police in time. The child was declared dead on arrival at a hospital, and the accused have been taken into custody.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
A six-year-old girl dies after allegedly being beaten by her parents over dirty clothes in Ghaziabad; police foil attempt to conceal the crime | Representational image

A shocking case of child abuse has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, where a six-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death after her clothes got dirty, according to Hindi news portal News 24.

Accused Parents Taken Into Custody

As per a report by Hindustan, the accused have been identified as Akram and his second wife, Nisha Parveen, who have now been taken into police custody. Akram reportedly runs a shoe shop in Paanth Bazaar and lived with Nisha along with his three children from his first wife Fiza, Shifa and Ahil.

Police sources said the couple had a history of physically abusing the children from Akram’s first marriage, a matter that had earlier gone unreported.

Abuse Turns Fatal After Child Plays Near Drain

According to news reports, the incident took a fatal turn when Akram’s six-year-old daughter was playing near a drain and dirtied her clothes. Enraged by this, the couple allegedly began brutally beating the child.

The assault continued until the girl reportedly turned blue and became unresponsive, indicating severe physical trauma.

Child Declared Dead at Hospital

Realising the seriousness of the situation, the couple rushed the child to a hospital in Pilkhuwa, Hapur district. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival, confirming that she had succumbed to her injuries.

Attempt to Bury Body Foiled

According to Hindustan, Wave City ACP Priyashree Pal stated that the accused allegedly tried to secretly bury the child’s body to conceal the crime. Their attempt was foiled after local residents alerted the police, who reached the spot promptly.

article-image

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and the couple was detained at the scene.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter, including the alleged long-term abuse of the other children living in the household.

