UP: Bride Calls Off Wedding In Bhadohi After Finding Groom Drunk, Smoking Marijuana

UP: Bride Refuses To Marry In Bhadohi After Finding Groom Drunk, Smoking Marijuana | representative pic

UP: A bride refused to marry her groom allegedly after she found him abusing in an inebriated state and smoking marijuana during the marriage function, police said on Thursday.

The people of the bride's side held the groom, Tehsildar Gautam, his father Jaiprakash and grandfather Meva Lal hostage and demanded to return Rs 8 lakhs spent on the wedding preparations, they said.

Bride Found Groom In Inebriated State, Hurling Abuses

Pinky, daughter of Sheela Devi, resident of Fattupur area of City Kotwali police station area, was to be married to Gautam, resident of Jayarampur of Jaunpur district. When the wedding procession arrived on Wednesday night, the groom was in an inebriated state and was hurling abuses from the stage, they said.

According to the bride's mother Sheela Devi, when some people saw this and reached the stage, the groom got down and left. He was then seen smoking marijuana behind the stage.

Angered by this, the bride came forward and refused to marry him.

Police Reaches Spot, Suggests Compromise

On receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and suggested both sides make a compromise. However, on Thursday morning, the groom, his father and grandfather were allowed to leave without marriage.