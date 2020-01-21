UP blanket seizure: 112 booked for social media posts

The incident captured on camera was shared widely on twitter from Saturday night till Sunday leading to a hashtag #Kambal_chor_UP_Police trending on the platform.

“The people who shared texts and videos blaming cops falsely have been booked. We would track down and arrest them soon,” cops said adding that such “mischievous posts” may create “animosity in society.”

Late evening reports said two more FIRs have been registered against women CAA protesters in Lucknow. One FIR names four women, including two daughters of famous Urdu poet Munnawar Rana, for allegedly abusing and pushing women cops out of the protest venue.

The FIR also mentions 8 to 10 unknown women for a similar offence. Another FIR has been registered against protesters for violating Section 144 of the CrPC.