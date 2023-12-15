UP BJP MLA Ramdular Gond Set To Lose UP Assembly Seat As Court Sentences Him TO 25 Years Of Jail After Being Convicted In Rape Case (Video)

Ramdular Gond | @yogitabhayana

A local court on Tuesday December 12th convicted BJP MLA Ramdular Gond for raping a minor girl nine years ago. Court pronounced the punishment earlier today and sentenced Ramdular Gond to 25 years in prison for raping a minor. MLA Ramdular Gond was found guilty of raping a minor girl in UP, Sonbhadra

Additional District Judge (First), MP/MLA Court, Ehsan Ullah Khan, found the MLA guilty in the 2014 rape case, said Special Public Prosecutor (POCSO) Satyaprakash Tripathi.

Gond is the MLA from Duddhi assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district. The incident took place on November 4, 2014, and a case was registered against the MLA under sections 376 (rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 5L/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The MLA's wife was the gram pradhan at the time of the incident. The Myorpur Police had registered a case against the MLA on the complaint of the victim's brother. Gond was not an MLA at that time and the trial of the case was going on in the POCSO Court. After his election as the MLA, the files were transferred to the MP-MLA Court.

Ramdular Gond's Journey in Politics

His rise in politics began while working for seven-time MLA Vijay Singh Gond, ultimately leading to a fallout between the two. Ramdular later joined the BJP in 2018 and grew in prominence, securing a BJP ticket in 2022 for the Duddhi seat.

The incident came to light on November 4, 2014, when a 15-year-old girl confided in her brother that Ramdular Gond, the husband of the village head Soortan Devi, had been raping her for over a year.

The case was registered at a police station in Sonbhadra district under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.