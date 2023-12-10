Rajasthan Crime: Drunk Man Rapes 6-Year-Old Minor Girl Inside Marriage Hall In Jaipur; Arrested After Interrogation Of Over 300 People

Drunk Man Rapes 6-Year-Old Minor Girl Inside Marriage Hall In Jaipur | Representative Image

Jaipur, December 9: A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Rajasthan for allegedly raping a six-year-old minor girl, the police said on Saturday. The incident took place at a hotel cum wedding hall in Dausa. The arrested individual was identified as Anil Meena.

He was drunk when he committed the crime

Additional Superintendent of Police Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said: "Meena is a resident of Jaipur district. He was drunk when he committed the crime. His house is near the hotel where a wedding function was underway.

Anil went inside the hotel where the girl was sleeping alone and raped her

"There was a wedding ceremony on December 7 at that hotel. As people from both sides were busy, Anil went inside the hotel where the girl was sleeping alone in the hall room and raped her. When she began screaming, he calmed her down, comforted her in his lap and handed her over to her grandmother."

The police questioned about 300 people from both the bride and groom's side

Later, the police questioned about 300 people from both the bride and groom's side. Hotel employees, photographers and videographers, catering staff and 200 other people were also questioned.

The police also scanned footage of at least CCTV cameras

The police also scanned footage of at least CCTV cameras installed around the hotel. Eventually, with the help of the cyber team, Meena was traced and arrested. He has confessed to the crime.