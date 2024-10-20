 UP: BJP Corporator's Son Marries Pakistan Woman In Online Nikah Ceremony In Jaunpur; Party MLC Attends Function
PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 07:37 AM IST
Representative image | Canva

Jaunpur (UP): A unique cross-border wedding ceremony took place in this Uttar Pradesh district, when a BJP leader's son married a Pakistani girl through an online "nikah".

Tahseen Shahid, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator, had arranged the marriage of his elder son, Mohammad Abbas Haider, with Andleep Zahra, a resident of Lahore. Despite applying for visa, the groom was unable to obtain it due to the ongoing political tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

The situation became even more challenging when the bride's mother, Rana Yasmin Zaidi, fell ill and was admitted to the ICU in Pakistan. In light of these circumstances, Shahid decided to conduct the wedding ceremony online.

Both Families Took Part In Nikah Online

On Friday night, Shahid gathered with the "baraati" at an imambara and participated in the online "nikah". The bride's family took part in the ceremony from Lahore.

Shia religious leader Maulana Mahfoozul Hasan Khan explained that in Islam, the woman's consent is essential for "nikah" and she communicates it to the maulana. He said an online "nikah" is possible when the maulanas from both sides can conduct the ceremony together.

Haider expressed hope that his wife would get her Indian visa without any hassle.

BJP MLC Brijesh Singh Prishu and other guests attended the wedding ceremony and congratulated the groom's family.

