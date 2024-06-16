 Viral Video: Daughters Get Married At Lucknow Hospital To Fulfil Ailing Father's Wish; Visuals From Nikah In ICU Surface
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 10:17 AM IST
article-image

Lucknow: Two daughters turned an ICU ward into their wedding venue after their father was admitted there over serious health issues. To fulfil their dad's wish to see them getting married, the girls marked their nikah in the hospital premises, in the presence of his bed-ridden father, doctors, and nurses. Visuals from the unusual wedding is going viral on social media and touching the hearts of many people.

The video captures a glimpse from the wedding of two couples, who exchanged vows in front of the ailing father identified as Junaid Miyan.

The ceremony took place this June, and was performed for about five minutes next to Junaid's hospital bed. Considering the request by the family, the authorities of the healthcare allowed the wedding to take place in the premises. However, it was ensured that the rituals took place quickly, without causing any disturbance to other patients in the ICU.

Read Also
VIDEO: Doctor Terminated From Service For Pre-Wedding Photo-Shoot Inside OT In Karnataka's...
article-image

Instead of fancy attire and lavish dressing, people adorned medical gowns to enter and participate in the wedding. With strict note of the infection control and protocol, only four people were allowed inside the ward to carry out the nikah. The couple, in presence of a cleric, got married next to the ailing man's bed.

Junaid and his daughters hailed from Mohanlalganj, a village in UP's Lucknow. It was noted that the grooms were based in Mumbai, who visited the Lucknow hospital for their wedding.

