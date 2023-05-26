UP: BJP, AIMIM councillors exchange blows amid uproar over 'Vande Mataram' (WATCH)

Admin

A clash erupted between the BJP and AIMIM councillors at Meerut Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh during the oath-taking ceremony on Friday.

The video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the elected representatives engaging in physical altercation as senior police and administrative officials struggled to get the situation under control.

Watch the video here:

As per news report, councillors of both the parties got into an altercation over singing of Vande Mataram when AIMIM members refused to stand in while the anthem was on at the swearing-in ceremony.

RAF, police called in

Despite the presence of security officials, BJP workers allegedly kept thrashed AIMIM corporators. The Rapid Action Force had to be called in along with the police force when the matter escalated.

As per news reports, AIMIM's metropolitan president Imran Ansari said that four AIMIM councilors Fazal Karim Ward, 71, Tahir Ward, 82, Sahid Ward, 72, Afzal Ward's wife Guddi, 81, and Rizwan Ansari Ward, 73, of another party have not been sworn in. The oath-taking ceremony of these five councilors will be held in the Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

