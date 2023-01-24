WATCH: Mayor polls postponed again as AAP and BJP leaders clash at Municpal for 2nd time in Delhi |

Delhi: Ruckus broke out in Delhi Municipal office during the mayoral polls on Tuesday afternoon. AAP and BJP representatives got into ruckus and the election is postponed as the House was adjourned. This is the second time that the polls are postponed due to chaos.

#WATCH | Delhi: A ruckus ensued at Civic Centre, MCD Headquarters soon after voting for Delhi Mayor began. The election is postponed as the House was adjourned sine die due to ruckus. pic.twitter.com/dTZty70RTi — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

Ruckus created earlier on Jan 6

Ahead of the Delhi mayor's election, there was a huge ruckus created by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members inside the civic center on Jan 6. Amid chaos and clashes, the MCD House adjourned before the commencement of voting for mayor's elections.

The meeting began with BJP councillor Satya Sharma being administered the oath as presiding officer for the elections to the posts of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayor and deputy mayor.

What led to chaos?

After Sharma invited alderman Manoj Sharma to take his oath, AAP MLAs and councillors began to protest. Many also rushed to the well of the house, shouting slogans. The BJP councillors retaliated by raising slogans against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as AAP members returned fire by sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AAP's allegations

The AAP has alleged that Saxena has appointed BJP leaders who were not experts in civic issues as aldermen. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a letter to Saxena on Thursday, also registered his protest on the issue.

MCD House comprises of 250 elected councillors

The MCD House comprises 250 elected councillors. The BJP's seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi and the AAP's three Rajya Sabha MPs and 14 MLAs nominated by the Delhi Assembly Speaker will also participate in the elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor. Six members of the standing committee will also be elected.

Congress did not participate in the voting

The Congress, which has nine councillors, has decided not to take part in the voting. Heavy deployment of police was in place at the Civic Centre building, the MCD headquarters, where the meeting is underway.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)