Greater Noida: Biker Rams Into Stray Bull, Gets Crushed By Speeding Truck Coming From Behind; Horrific Video Surfaces

Greater Noida: Stray cattle menace is on the rise in the country. Accidents due to the stray cattle roaming on the roads are occurring frequently nowadays. In a shocking incident, a horrific accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida due to a stray bull in which a man lost his life. The video of the horrific accident is doing rounds on social media. The stray bull was also injured during the accident.

The man was killed after being crushed by speeding truck

It can be seen in the video that a man riding a bike rammed into a stray bull from behind that was roaming on the side of the road and fell. A speeding truck that was coming from behind ran over the man and crushed him to death. The incident occurred in front of Hero Motors Company on National Highway 91 on GT Road. The man died on the spot after being crushed by the truck.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. There are reports that the dead body of the man killed in the accident was taken into custody by the police and sent for post-mortem. The truck driver has also been apprehended by the police. The deceased has been identified as Nasruddin and he is a resident of Delhi's Mustafabad. The man had gone to Bulandshahr to meet his in-laws on the motorcycle.

The police is conducting an investigation into the accident

The incident occurred while he was returning from the house of his in-laws. The police reached the spot after the accident and informed the relatives of the deceased about the accident. The dead body of the victim has not been handed over to the relatives so far. The police is conducting an investigation into the accident. The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has been witnessing many such incidents in past few months.

The government is also facing criticism

The government is also facing criticism over its failure to tackle such incidents. The opposition is also slamming the government for the rising menace of stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh. The government has passed a huge budget for the welfare of these stray cattle. Still, there are cases of accidents and people losing their lives due to the stray cattle.

