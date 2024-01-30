UP: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction To Resume From February 15

Ram Mandir |

Lucknow: Following the consecration ceremony, preparations are underway to recommence the unfinished work at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya. Two tower cranes are being reassembled on the western side of the temple, with workers expected to return to the site on February 15.

Anil Mishra, trustee of the Ram temple trust, provided insights into the progress, said: "Work on the first floor of the temple is almost complete. Now, work will resume for the second floor and the peak, for which we have made preparations."

This development marks a significant step forward in the ongoing construction efforts at the revered site.

L&T to resume work on Feb 15

The L&T, -construction company responsible for the project, had temporarily halted work at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex from January 15 in anticipation of the consecration ceremony. During this period, all workers were granted a month's leave. However, with the conclusion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, efforts are now underway to bring workers back to complete the remaining construction tasks.

Rohit Bhatiya, a marble expert and main vendor involved in the construction of the Ram temple the process of reassembling the machines installed at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex has commenced.

"Workers will return to work on February 15, and the work will start immediately,” he said and added: “The resumption of construction activities signifies a renewed commitment to realizing the vision of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya”.

Read Also Ayodhya Ram Temple Introduces Spacious Hold-Up Areas To Manage Overwhelming Crowd

3500 workers expected to return to work

It is estimated that around 3,500 workers have been employed at the construction site by various vendors, and all of them are expected to return by February 10 or 12.

“With meticulous planning and dedicated efforts, stakeholders are poised to advance the construction process and further enhance the spiritual and cultural significance of the site. As preparations continue, the Ram Janmabhoomi complex stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of faith and devotion in the hearts of millions,” Mishra, the trustee said.