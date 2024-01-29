Ayodhya Ram Temple Introduces Spacious Hold-Up Areas To Manage Overwhelming Crowd

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya. | PTI Photo

As the influx of pilgrims to Ayodhya continues unabated, the administration has taken proactive steps to manage the crowds effectively, drawing inspiration from the practices observed in South Indian temples. The Ayodhya administration, in collaboration with the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has initiated plans to establish significant hold-up areas to alleviate congestion.

Over 19 lakh people visit temple in past seven days

Since the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22, the Ayodhya administration has grappled with the formidable task of crowd management. A staggering influx of over 19 lakh people has been recorded in Ayodhya over the past seven days alone.

In response to this unprecedented surge, the state government has formed a dedicated committee comprising officials from the Ayodhya administration and the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. This committee aims to ensure seamless coordination in managing the crowd and overseeing other affairs pertinent to the Ram Mandir.

Proposal of pilgrim facilitation centre

Gaurav Dayal, the Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya and the committee's chairman, has proposed the establishment of a spacious holding area within the pilgrim facilitation centre adjacent to the temple. This holding area will serve as a temporary resting place for devotees before they proceed to enter the main temple complex.

"This strategic measure is poised to alleviate the congestion within the temple complex and significantly reduce the lengthy queues," said Dayal.

Acknowledging the practices adopted by prominent temples in South India, a member of the Trust emphasized the necessity of developing a holding area within the pilgrim facilitation centre to mitigate overcrowding effectively.

Addressing security concerns

Furthermore, to address security concerns stemming from the unprecedented influx of devotees, the Trust has decided to augment the existing security personnel with additional staff from private agencies contracted for this purpose.

In addressing sanitation issues within the temple complex, the commissioner has directed the private agency tasked with maintenance to bolster its workforce for ensuring proper cleanliness. Additionally, instructions have been issued to strategically place dustbins at various locations, including areas where devotees undergo security screening before entering the temple premises.

Praveen Kumar, the Inspector General of Ayodhya range, has proposed the installation of artificial intelligence (AI)-based cameras at the temple's entry and exit points to bolster surveillance and ensure the smooth flow of visitors. “These efforts underscore Ayodhya's commitment to managing the burgeoning crowds while upholding the sanctity and efficiency of pilgrimage experiences at the revered Ram Mandir complex,” Dayal said.

Yogi visits Ayodhya:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Monday, focusing on ensuring a seamless experience for devotees at the Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi.

Yogi assessed the arrangements within the temple premises to offer his prayers and seek blessings for the prosperity and well-being of the state and its people.

During his visit, he engaged with officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to gather comprehensive information about the arrangements and conducted a hands-on inspection to provide valuable guidance.

Chief Minister also directly interacted with pilgrims, seeking their feedback to further enhance the overall experience.