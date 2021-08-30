UP assembly polls: Delhi deputy CM among 17 AAP leaders booked for breaking COVID-19 norms - All you need to know

Agra: Police have registered a case against 17 AAP leaders, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, for violating Covid protocols during the party's Tiranga Yatra here.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vikas Kumar said that the case has been registered against 17 AAP leaders, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP, and another 500 unidentified persons, part of the Tiranga Yatra on Sunday evening from GIC ground till Shaheed Smarak in Sanjay Place in Agra.

Permission had been granted to organise the Tiranga Yatra while following COVID-19 protocols with a limit of 50 people, they said. But the number of people, who attended the march on Sunday, exceeded the permitted number and COVID-19 protocols were not followed, police said.

"For not following the COVID-19 protocol the FIR was registered at the Lohamandi Police station on Monday morning," the SP said.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 188, 269 and 270, and under provisions the Epidemic Diseases Act for violation of COVID-19 protocols, police said.

Section 188 pertains to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, while 269 and 270 pertain to whoever unlawfully, malignantly or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life.

AAP goes campaigning

With elections in UP less than six months away, the Aam Aadmi PArty launched its election campaign with a Tiranga Yatra on Sunday.

Significantly, the AAP's decision to hold the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh comes ahead of the Legislative Assembly polls in the state next year and at a time when the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is attempting to make inroads there.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to take out Tiranga Yatras in Ayodhya, Lucknow and Noida to mark the 75th year of India's Independence. The party will hold a series of other events as well in the state.

The AAP party will carry out this yatra in Ayodhya on September 14 and later in 403 assembly segments of Uttar Pradesh, Sisodia had said on Sunday, as he attacked the BJP government in the state over law-and-order, education, healthcare and employment situations.

Earlier, AAP MP Sanjay Singh had sparked a controversy by alleging corruption in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust-led donation campaign for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He had claimed that the trust was misusing money collected as donation for the construction of the temple.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 04:09 PM IST