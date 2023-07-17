UP: Angry Devotees Thrash Delhi Tourist Visiting Taj Mahal With Sticks & Rod; Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral

Twitter

Agra: A tourist visiting Taj Mahal was chased and brutally thrashed with sticks and rods by devotees after his car touched one of them on Monday.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the footage posted on Twitter, the man can be seen inside a petha shop brutally beaten up with sticks and rods as he pleads for mercy.

Police investigation underway

The incident has been reported from Basai Chowki of Thana Tajganj area. As per reports, the tourist had come there to visit the Taj Mahal, however during this time, a ritual procession was underway in the area and his car touched one of the devotees. After which, the whole incident unfolded.

The enraged ‘parikramathis’ or devotees started thrashing the tourists. The tourist kept apologizing for his mistake but he was not heard. He entered the shop of a petha shop to save his life. The parikramathis also reached there with sticks and rods and started beating him.

Soon after the incident went viral on social media, Thana Tajganj police team initiated an investigation into the matter.