UP: Amidst Bickering, Jailed SP Leader Azam Khan Refuses To Meet Congress State President Ajay Rai

Lucknow: While the two parties are engaged in a war of words, the jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has refused to meet Uttar Pradesh congress president Ajay Rai.

On Thursday Rai reached Sitapur district jail to meet the national general secretary of SP, Azam Khan lodged there. The jail officials informed UP congress president that Azam Khan didn't want to meet him. Not only this the jail authorities did not allow Ajay Rai to talk to Azam over telephone.

Irked over it, Ajay Rai blamed jail authorities for working on the toes of the UP government and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). While speaking to the media outside Sitapur jail premises, Rai said that officials informed him that Azam Khan does not want to meet any politician. 'I have not been given anything in writing about Azam’s desire of not meeting him nor the jail officials allowed to speak over the telephone’, said he.

Ajay Rai said that the BJP government is harassing Azam, his wife, and his son which is not good. He said that Congress is fully behind Azam Khan in this hour of crisis.

