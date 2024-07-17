UP: Amid Reports Of Tension With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya Meets BJP President JP Nadda

Union Health Minister JP Nadda with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. | X

Lucknow: In recent developments within the Uttar Pradesh BJP, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's meeting with BJP President JP Nadda has sparked speculation amidst ongoing tensions with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Following the BJP's disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Maurya's visit to the party headquarters in New Delhi underscored internal strategic discussions aimed at regaining political ground in the state.

Keshav Prasad Maurya's Statement

Maurya, in his first public statement after the electoral setback, emphasised the primacy of the party organisation over individual roles within the government. His remark, "the party organisation is bigger than the government and nobody is bigger than the organisation," appeared to subtly critique Adityanath's leadership style and the bureaucracy's responsiveness to BJP workers' concerns. This stance reflects Maurya's positioning as a committed BJP worker first and foremost, signalling his readiness to assert influence within the party's decision-making processes.

CM Yogi Adityanath's Statement

In contrast, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the electoral setbacks to overconfidence within the BJP ranks. During a state party meeting, Adityanath acknowledged the party's maintained vote share but lamented the loss of seats due to a shift in voter sentiment and perceived complacency. His remarks were seen as a defence of his administration's achievements against criticisms levied by opponents and dissatisfied party members alike. Despite these challenges, Adityanath received public praise from JP Nadda, who highlighted improvements in law and order and economic progress under his leadership.

Internal Strife And Criticism

The strained relations between Maurya and Adityanath have been a subject of speculation within BJP circles. Reports indicate dissatisfaction among some BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh, who attribute their electoral losses to Adityanath's governance style. Criticisms have cited bureaucratic inefficiencies and a lack of responsiveness to public issues raised by party workers, factors that have fueled internal discord and prompted strategic reassessments within the party hierarchy.

Strategic Meetings And Future Directions

JP Nadda's involvement in these strategic discussions underscores the BJP's efforts to recalibrate its approach ahead of upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. Meetings with key figures like Maurya and state BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary are indicative of a concerted effort to address internal dissent and unify party efforts towards electoral success. While the official agenda of these meetings remains undisclosed, their timing suggests a pivotal moment for the BJP to consolidate its position and reinvigorate its electoral strategy in the state.

आज उत्तर प्रदेश के लखनऊ में @BJP4UP की प्रदेश कार्यसमिति बैठक के अवसर पर उपस्थित कार्यकर्ताओं के स्वागत व अभिनंदन के लिए आभारी हूँ।



यह हम सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का सौभाग्य है कि भाजपा पर देशवासियों के अटूट विश्वास और प्रचंड समर्थन ने हमें लगातार तीसरी बार राष्ट्र की सेवा का अवसर… pic.twitter.com/LTDiinWvFq — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 14, 2024

The recent Lok Sabha elections witnessed a notable shift with the INDIA bloc, comprising the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, securing 43 seats compared to the BJP-led NDA's 36 in Uttar Pradesh. This outcome has prompted political observers to closely monitor the dynamics leading up to the impending by-polls for 10 assembly seats. The results of these polls are anticipated to gauge the electorate's response to the BJP's internal realignments and its ability to address voter concerns effectively.