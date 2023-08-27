UP: Ahead Of 2024 Elections, Political Parties Revamp Media Teams With Fresh Faces And Tools

PTI

Lucknow: Ahead of the 2024 parliament elections, political parties in Uttar Pradesh have started equipping their media team with fresh faces and tools. As his first step after becoming the new state congress president, Ajay Rai has announced his new media team. Whereas the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has begun the exercise of sharpening its social media team by organizing workshops.

On Sunday the congress announced its new team for the media department in UP which included a large number of faces from the field of education. Former Professor at Agra University and one of the founding members of Samajwadi Party, Dr. CP Rai has been made spokesperson of UP congress while faculty members of degree colleges associated with Lucknow University, Dr Manish Hindvi, Dr Hilal Ahmad, Shuchi Vishwas and Dr Sudhanshu Bajpai too have been inducted in UP congress media team. UP Congress president Ajay Rai has appointed former student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Dr Aleemullah Khan as the spokesperson along with Dr Amarnath Paswan, Tanuj Punia, Puneet Pathak, Priyanka Gupta, Susheel Pasi, Anshu Awasthi, Uma Shankar Pandey, Rahul Rajbhar, Kunwar Singh Nishad and Anil Yadav. For the first time, UP congress has replaced old gourds from the media team at such a large scale and inducted fresh faces.

BJP organized workshop for office-bearers, social media team

Meanwhile, the BJP has begun exercises to equip its social media team in UP with new tools in UP, especially in the wake of the coming general elections. On Sunday UP BJP organized a workshop for the office-bearers of the state as well as the district-level social media team in the state capital. BJP has decided to organize workshops for social media teams in all 75 districts from August 28 to September 15 in which it would apprise office-bearers about the use of new IT tools for effective communication with people. While addressing the workshop in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the social media team has the responsibility of making people aware of the achievements of the union as well as the state government. He said that the role of the social media team is most important in the poll management.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)