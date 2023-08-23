Yogi Govt's Pre-Election Move In UP: Free Smartphones For 25 Lakh Youth, Apprenticeship For 10 Lakh

Yogi Govt's Pre-Election Move In UP: Free Smartphones For 25 Lakh Youths, Apprenticeship For 10 Lakh | File Image

Lucknow: In anticipation of the 2024 parliamentary elections, the Yogi Government is intensifying efforts to attract a significant number of young voters. The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Government has unveiled plans to provide free smartphones to 25 lakh youths and offer apprenticeship opportunities to 10 lakh individuals during the current financial year.

Smartphones intended for 12th pass students

During the Tuesday meeting of the Yogi cabinet, the proposal to procure 25 lakh smartphones was approved. These smartphones are intended to be distributed to students who have completed their 12th standard and have enrolled in graduate or diploma courses. According to Suresh Khanna, the Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister of UP, the cabinet granted approval for the procurement of 25 lakh smartphones under the Swami Vivekanand Yuva Sashaktikaran Scheme. These phones will be provided to the youth free of charge within this year.

Furthermore, another decision made by the Yogi cabinet involves the recruitment of youths under the Chief Minister's Apprenticeship Scheme. Previously, only individuals with technical degrees or diplomas were eligible for enrollment in this scheme, which has now been expanded to include plain graduates as well. Khanna stated that 10 lakh youths would be enrolled in this scheme during the current fiscal year. These participants will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 9,000, with Rs 4,500 contributed by the central government, Rs 3,500 by the employer, and Rs 1,000 by the state government.

