UP Accident Video: Speeding Car Rams Into 2 Boys Making Insta Reels On Bike On NH34 In Bijnor

UP: A tragic accident occurred when two young men making a reel on their bike were hit by a speeding car in Bijnor's Kiratpur area. The collision reportedly took place on National Highway 34 on Wednesday, leaving both riders, Samar and Noman from Mundhala village, seriously injured. They were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, the incident took place as the two youths were filming a reel on their bike when they moved onto National Highway 34. Just as they were turning on the highway, a speeding car hit them with great force. The impact was so severe that both were thrown off their bike and landed at a distance.

Video Shows Horrifying Crash

A live video of the accident, now circulating on social media, shows the two young men riding their bike and suddenly turning to the other side of the highway when they were struck by the car coming from behind. The video, only 8 seconds long, captures the shocking moment of the collision.

UTTARPRADESH | @bijnorpolice दिल्ली-पौड़ी नेशनल हाईवे पर ड्रोन कैमरे से रील्स बनाते समय दो युवक सड़क हादसे का शिकार हो गए। इस हादसे का लाइव वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है। दोनों युवकों को गंभीर चोटें आई हैं, लेकिन उनकी जान बच गई है। यह घटना एक महत्वपूर्ण संदेश देती है कि… pic.twitter.com/AQpMifpQpf — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) August 14, 2024

Both victims are currently receiving medical care, and the incident has drawn attention due to the viral footage showing the dangers of such activities on busy highways.

Another Incident Reported Recently

In another incident reported recently, a girl fell from the sixth floor of a building in UP's Ghaziabad while making an Instagram reel. According to reports, she was standing on the balcony of her house when her mobile slipped from her hand. She fell off the balcony while trying to catch the phone and suffered serious injuries. A video of the girl crying in pain and her mother scolding her has surfaced on social media.

The girl, identified as Monisha (16), lived in Cloud-9 Society, located in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after falling from the sixth floor. Later it was reported that she is out of danger and receiving treatment.