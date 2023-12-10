UP Accident: Child Among 8 Charred To Death After Car Rams Into Truck On Bareilly-Nainital Highway; Horrifying Video Surfaces |

UP: A horrific accident occurred in the Bhojipura area of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on the Nainital Highway, late Saturday night. A car caught fire after colliding with a truck near the Bhojipura police station, resulting in the tragic death of all eight passengers in the car including a child.

The occupants of the car were reportedly returning from a wedding ceremony in Bareilly city when the fatal collision took place. The fire brigade managed to extinguish the flames and retrieve the bodies from the car. A horrifying video has surfaced on the internet which shows the car and the truck engulfed into flames completely.

Car's Central Lock Jams, Leading To 8 Deaths

According to reports, the collision caused the car's central lock to jam as it caught fire in the high-speed impact with the truck. The trapped passengers struggled inside the blazing car, and attempts to escape were futile. The car, entangled with the truck, moved approximately 25 meters forward before the flames engulfed it.

Initial investigations revealed that the central lock of the car failed during the accident, trapping all the occupants inside. Despite efforts, most of the victims had succumbed to the fire by the time the flames were under control. Retrieving the bodies proved challenging, requiring nearly 45 minutes to complete the operation.

The rural villagers from Dabhaura, situated 200 meters away from the accident site, were asleep during the incident in the cold weather. Lack of timely information contributed to delayed awareness among the villagers, which impacted the potential for immediate help.

Traffic Congestion After Accident

Following the incident, one lane of the Nainital Highway was completely closed, causing traffic congestion as vehicles from one direction got stranded. The removal of the car and truck from the road, facilitated by a crane, took place after the bodies were retrieved around 1 AM, allowing the normal flow of traffic to resume.