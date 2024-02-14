UP: 7 BJP Candidates File Nomination For Rajya Sabha Elections In Lucknow

Lucknow witnessed a significant political event on Wednesday as seven candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The ceremony, held in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP's Lok Sabha election in-charge Baijayant Panda, underscored the party's commitment to representation in the upper house of Parliament.

The list of nominees represents a diverse range of backgrounds within the BJP. Former Union Minister of State R P N Singh, former Member of Parliament Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, state party general secretary Amarpal Maurya, former Minister of State Sangeeta Balwant, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh, and former Agra mayor Naveen Jain were among those who submitted their nominations.

The presence of key political figures, including Chief Minister Adityanath, BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, demonstrated unified support for the party's candidates, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

Notably, four of the seven candidates belong to backward castes, showcasing the BJP's efforts to reach out to diverse communities ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. R P N Singh represents the Sainthwar-Kurmi community, while Chaudhary Tejveer Singh comes from the Jat community. Amarpal Maurya belongs to the Kori community, and Sangeeta Balwant is from the Bind community. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sadhna Singh, and Naveen Jain represent the Brahmin, Kshatriya, and Jain communities, respectively.

Prior to filing their nominations, the candidates expressed their commitment to the party's principles and objectives. Sangeeta Balwant highlighted the BJP's dedication to the welfare of the downtrodden, while Tezveer Singh expressed confidence in the party's prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya emphasized the diverse social equations represented by the party's candidates and expressed optimism about the BJP's performance in the state. He confidently predicted victory in all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, foreseeing the decline of opposing parties like the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations to all the candidates, emphasizing the party's unity and determination in the electoral arena.

With the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for February 27 and the nomination deadline set for February 15, Uttar Pradesh's political landscape is poised for a dynamic and competitive contest. The BJP's strategic nominations reflect its commitment to effective representation and governance in the upper house of Parliament.