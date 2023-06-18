UP: 54 Deaths, 400 Hospitalisations Due To 'Extreme Heat' Reported In 3 Days At Ballia District Hospital

Severe heatwave conditions reported in the state | FPJ

Around 54 deaths and over 400 hospitalisations due to the extreme heat are seen at The Ballia District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh over the past 3 days. Although there are many potential causes for the deaths, doctors have suggested that extreme heat may play a role. According to them, the extreme heat is causing a rise in hospital admissions. Most locations in the UP have experienced temperatures north of 40 degrees due to a strong heatwave.

Balia, UP | Deaths of people above 60 years are increasing. It has not been confirmed yet as to what is the cause of death. A team from Lucknow will come tomorrow to investigate the matter. Another aspect is that due to excessive heat or extreme cold, the figures of death of… pic.twitter.com/sjjwxrlcem — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2023

The hospital has become overcrowded as a result of the abrupt rise in fatalities and the number of patients being admitted with fever, respiratory problems, and other problems; this has alerted the personnel. According to SK Yadav, the District Hospital Ballia's in-charge Medical Superintendent, 23 patients passed away on June 15, 20 the following day, and 11 yesterday.

Special team to investigate deaths

A team from Lucknow is arriving, according to Dr BP Tiwari, Additional Health Director, Azamgarh Circle, to look into whether any diseases are present but not being recognised. Patients with diabetes, pulmonary conditions, and blood pressure issues are more vulnerable to extreme heat or cold. Dr Tiwari hypothesised that their deaths may have been caused by the mercury slightly rising.

#WATCH | Ballia, UP | SK Yadav, in-charge Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Ballia, speaks on increasing death figures of patients due to rising heat, he said, 'On June 15, as per records, 154 people were admitted. On this day, 23 people died due to various reasons. As of… pic.twitter.com/g6mtdZHV8Z — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2023

There is such a rush at the district hospital that many nurses are carrying their patients to the emergency department on their shoulders and patients are unable to obtain stretchers. However, the Additional Health Director emphasised that it becomes challenging if ten people show up there at once, even though they do have stretchers.

