UP: 5 killed, several injured as truck mows pedestrians helping another accident victim Lakhimpur Kheri; visuals surface

UP: 5 killed, several injured as truck mows pedestrians helping another accident victim Lakhimpur Kheri |

At least five people were killed and others were hurt when a speeding vehicle ploughed into pedestrians who had gathered on the Gola Behraich Highway in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, to check a scooter and car accident. According to reports, a 10-wheeler truck lost balance and struck the pedestrians.

A short time after the incident was reported, local police arrived on the scene. The injured are being sent for treatment to a neighbouring district hospital.

Truck lost its balance

A police official told Aaj Tak that a truck travelling from Behraich was unstable when it struck people who were attempting to aid those hurt in a scooter accident.

The precise cause of the truck losing control has not yet been determined. Police have opened an investigation into the situation.

Akhilesh Yadav offered condolences

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) responded to the event by expressing condolences and requesting that the UP government compensate the victims' relatives.