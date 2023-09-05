UP: 4th Husband Alleges Wife Deserted Him & 3 Children For 'Fifth' Lover, Goes Around Town With 'Missing' Pamphlet

Lucknow: In a strange incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district has alleged that his wife of nine years, with whom he has three children, deserted him and has eloped with her lover. The husband and father of three children also informed that his wife was already married thrice before they tied the knot and alleged that she abandoned him and the three children for her 'fifth' lover. The man is also making rounds of police station and the village with a pamphlet reading 'search for the missing' and photo his wife and information about her.

The man, named Anil Rajbhar, has asked the administration for help after the incident. He also went to to narrate the story of his marriage, which shocked many people. The man said that he had met his wife, Reena, in Chandigarh, Punjab.

He claimed that he met Reena in Chandigarh a decade ago and they began as friends. However, the friendship blossomed into a relationship and Anil and Reena married in Chandigarh.

After marriage, Anil travelled with his wife to his village and settled down in Azamgarh, UP. He told police that they were together for nine years and have three children. He said that things were alright between them, but he had a suspicion as she used to "talk to someone on mobile phone frequently."

Anil told police that the woman, Reena, left home on July 3 and eloped with her lover. He asked police for help. However, even police has been unable to trace the woman so far, said reports.

