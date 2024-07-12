UP Shocker: 3 Kids Beaten Up, Tied To Tree & Mangoes Stuffed In Their Mouth After They Enter Orchard To Collect Fruit In Maharajganj; VIDEO Viral

Shocking video from UP's Maharajganj showed kids tied up to a tree and beaten after they tried to collect mangoes from an orchard | X

Lucknow, July 12: In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, three kids were tortured for merely trying to collect mangoes from an orchard. The man given the responsibility to look after the mango orchard tied the three kids to a tree, beat them up and also forced mangoes into their mouths so that their cries for help could not be heard.

The disturbing incident took place in Pipriya Guru Govind Rai village which falls under the area of Chowk police station limits. A video of the incident went viral, which has led to outrage from netizens.

In the video, it can be seen that the three helpless kids are tied to a mango tree by the person who was angry at them as they tried to collect some mangoes from the orchard.

Shockingly, a few adults can be seen in the video while the kids are tied to the mango tree. However, they do nothing to help the kids who were threatened, beaten and tied up for trying to get a few mangoes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, apart from torturing the kids by tying them up from a tree, the accused also warned them not to dare step foot in the orchard again.

After the video of the incident went viral, police swung into action and filed a case against the accused who acted in such a ruthless manner against the kids. He was arrested by police and sent to jail, according to local reports.