UP Crime: 19-Year-Old Agra Girl Kills Self, She Was Blackmailed With Videos Of Her Bathing

A 19-year-old girl, who was repeatedly blackmailed by two youth living in the neighbourhood, died by suicide on Saturday (October 14). The accused youth, Abhishek and Vishnu, had allegedly shot videos of the girl taking bath and repeatedly blackmailed her using the videos. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district in Kheragarh town.

Girl resisted an attempt by the accused who tried to force themselves on her

The girl allegedly killed herself after the two accused, Abhishek and Vishnu, tried to force themselves on the girl and made advances on her by blackmailing her over the videos recorded by them of the victim girl taking bath. Both the accused had reportedly entered the girl's house on Friday (October 13) night, a day before she committed suicide by hanging herself.

Girl's father files police complaint

The girl's father, in a police complaint filed at Kheragarh Police Station, mentioned that both the accused youth were constantly harrassing the victim. The father said that they had forcefully entered the girl's house from the roof on Friday (October 13) night and forced themselves on her. When the victim resisted, they even threatened her using a knife. The next day, she killed herself by hanging herself, said the father in his complaint.

Investigation underway

A case was filed under sections 323, 354, 452 and 306. The girl's body was sent for post-martem by the police and investigation is underway in the case.

