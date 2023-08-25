 UP: 17-Year-Old Girl Hangs Self After Molester Leaks Her Private Pictures Online In Kaushambi
Police have sent the girl's body for a post mortem. The accused is yet to be arrested.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
IANS

A 17-year-old girl hanged herself in her house in a village here after a neighbour leaked her private photos online, police said on Friday. The girl hanged herself Thursday with a saree in a room in her house.

Her family members had gone to the youth's house to complain against him for uploading the girl's photos online, but they were abused by them, police said.

Accused threatened to kill the girl's family

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said the family had earlier filed a complaint with the police in the matter. The main accused has been identified as Jai Singh, who also used to molest the girl, he said. When the girl's family confronted Jai Singh's family, they abused them and also threatened to kill them, police said.

Police have booked six people under sections 147 (rioting), 354 (c)(Voyeurism), 306 (abetment of suicide), 504 (breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the IPC and also sections of the POCSO Act.

Police have sent the girl's body for a post mortem. The accused is yet to be arrested. 

(With inputs from PTI)

article-image

