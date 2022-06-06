e-Paper Get App

UP: 13-year-old girl gang-raped in Firozabad, 1 held

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Firozabad district, police said on Monday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
Rape/ Representational Image | File photo

Firozabad: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Firozabad district, police said on Monday.

The accused, who were from the same locality as the victim, took her to a room on Saturday and allegedly raped her, Circle officer (city) Abhishek Srivastava said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he said, adding one of the accused has been detained.

Efforts are on to nab the other two accused, the officer said.

