'Unprecedented increase in electricity demand...': Here's what Power Ministry said about coal shortage

The Power Ministry on Saturday said the unprecedented increase in electricity demand due to revival of the economy is one of the reasons behind depletion of coal stocks at power plants.

Heavy rains in coal mine areas in September have affecting coal production and a rise in imported coal prices resulting in dependence on domestic coal are also some of the reasons behind the coal shortage in the country, the Power Ministry added.

The Power Ministry further said it has set up a Core Management Team (CMT) which is closely monitoring and managing coal stocks on daily basis. The team is ensuring follow-up actions with Coal India Limited and Railways to improve the coal supply to power plants, added the Ministry.

"Ministry of Coal and Coal India Limited have assured that they are making best efforts to increase dispatch to power sector to 1.6 MT/day in next 3 days and try to touch 1.7 MT/day. It's likely to help in gradual build up of coal stocks at power plants in near future," the Power Ministry said.

(This is a developing copy)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 09:41 PM IST