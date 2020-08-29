Unlock 4.0: Inter-state travel becomes easier as MHA issues new guidelines

On Saturday the Home Ministry issued new guidelines as the country looks to restore normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The fourth phase of Unlocking will see many new relaxations, including those that pertain to travel.
As per the new guidelines, travel as a whole is set to become much easier. Intra-city travel will be permitted and, in some areas, made easier as metro rail reopens. "Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September 2020 in a graded manner," the MHA guidelines clarify, adding that a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued for the same.
While there will be some restrictions when it comes to travelling, with international air travel remaining on the prohibited list, except as permitted by MHA, travel within states has been made simpler. As per the guidelines, there will be no restrictions when it comes to inter and intra state movements.
"There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements," the MHA clarifies.