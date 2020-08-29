Unlock 4.0: Inter-state travel becomes easier as MHA issues new guidelines

On Saturday the Home Ministry issued new guidelines as the country looks to restore normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The fourth phase of Unlocking will see many new relaxations, including those that pertain to travel.

As per the new guidelines, travel as a whole is set to become much easier. Intra-city travel will be permitted and, in some areas, made easier as metro rail reopens. "Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September 2020 in a graded manner," the MHA guidelines clarify, adding that a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued for the same.