Unlock 4.0: States cannot impose lockdown outside of containment zones, says MHA

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday the Home Ministry released a fresh set of guidelines that will be in effect till September 30. The new phase of Unlocking brings with it a slew of relaxations, including inter and intra state travel and metro rail transit.

The lockdown will however continue with the same restrictions in areas that are containment zones. While several states have tried to impose a variety of lockdown measures in order to curb the virus, the Home Ministry guidelines state that this will no longer be possible.

"State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government," reads the notice.