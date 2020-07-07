Union minister Pratap Sarangi in self-quarantine

Bhubaneswar: Union minister and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi has quarantined himself at his Delhi residence after a BJP MLA from Odisha he shared the dais with at two events last week tested positive for Covid-19.

In a series of tweets on Monday night, the Union minister of state for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) said he is "hale and hearty".

Sarangi said he had shared the dais with Sukanta Kumar Nayak, the MLA from Nilagiri constituency in Balasore district, at two events on July 2-3.

“On being informed that MLA Nilagiri has been tested positive for #COVID-19, I self quarantined myself at my official residence in Delhi as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” he said.

Nayak tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Monday. He is the first legislator in Odisha to be infected with the disease.

Meanwhile, the total cases in Odisha crossed the 10,000-mark, at 10,097, on Tuesday with 571 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 42 as four more people succumbed to the virus, a health department official said.