Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Unveils ₹90,000-Crore Infrastructure Push For Meghalaya, Ties Projects To Land Clearances

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | File Image

Shillong: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced a massive infrastructure package for Meghalaya, comprising highway projects worth ₹50,000 crore and an additional ₹40,000 crore for other infrastructure initiatives, while making it clear that project approvals would depend on timely land acquisition and statutory clearances.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day North East India Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition 2026 in New Shillong, Gadkari said the Centre was committed to transforming connectivity across Meghalaya and the wider North-East, but stressed that no project would be approved without meeting key requirements related to land and environmental permissions.

The summit was attended by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other stakeholders from the infrastructure sector.

Outlining the proposed ₹50,000-crore highway package, Gadkari said it includes three major connectivity corridors aimed at reshaping the region’s transport network.

Read Also TMC Split Boosts NCPI To Top Spot In West Bengal; Party Claims Largest Lok Sabha Presence

The projects include a 165-km Greenfield highway connecting Silchar and Shillong at an estimated cost of ₹23,000 crore. Another Greenfield corridor linking Shillong and Guwahati, spanning 66 km and costing ₹8,500 crore, is currently in the final stage of preparation of its Detailed Project Report (DPR). A third project, combining brownfield and Greenfield development between Guwahati and Shillong, is estimated at ₹18,500 crore and already has its DPR prepared.

Gadkari said land acquisition is underway for the Silchar-Shillong corridor and assured that work on the remaining projects would begin as soon as the state completes the required land acquisition process.

The Union Minister also detailed infrastructure projects worth ₹40,000 crore planned for the region. Among them is the 136-km Goeragre–Baghmara–Dalu road project, for which a proposal has already been forwarded for Cabinet approval.

He said the four-lane Greenfield Shillong-Silchar highway and the 66-km Jorabat-Umiam stretch are also being prioritised. The government aims to begin work on the Umiam project within the current year, subject to land clearance.

According to Gadkari, the proposed Greenfield alignments will significantly reduce travel distances and improve connectivity. The Guwahati-Jorabat-Umiam route is expected to shrink from 100 km to 66 km, while the overall distance between Guwahati and Silchar will come down from 330 km to 230 km.

He said the planned Siliguri-Guwahati-Shillong-Silchar high-speed corridor would provide a major boost to tourism and could potentially triple tourist footfall in the region.

To address congestion on one of Meghalaya’s important international connectivity routes, Gadkari announced a ₹330-crore project for four-laning a 9-km stretch from Pomlum to Umtynger on the Shillong-Dawki road. The DPR for the project has already been completed.

Reiterating the Centre’s position on project implementation, Gadkari said land acquisition and environmental approvals remain the most critical prerequisites.

He stated that the ministry would no longer consider or approve projects unless at least 90 per cent clearance related to land acquisition and forest permissions had been secured.

Highlighting the pace of infrastructure development in the North-East, the Union Minister said the region’s road network has expanded from 10,000 km in 2014 to 16,290 km in 2026.

He added that Meghalaya alone currently has 92 ongoing National Highway projects covering 1,600 km, involving a total investment of ₹52,400 crore.

Calling for transparent, time-bound, result-oriented and corruption-free governance, Gadkari said performance auditing was as important as financial auditing in ensuring effective delivery of development projects.

He also urged the North-East to embrace innovation, modern technology and bamboo-based industries to reduce imports, increase agricultural exports and unlock the region’s economic potential.