TMC Split Boosts NCPI To Top Spot In West Bengal; Party Claims Largest Lok Sabha Presence |

Kolkata: A day after ‘rebel’ Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs merged with Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), NCPI took to social media to post that they have become the largest parliamentary force in West Bengal.

According to the Facebook post, the total number of MPs with NCPI are 20, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 12, TMC have eight and the Congress has one in the Lok Sabha and one seat is vacant.

“With 20 Lok Sabha seats, NCPI emerges as the largest parliamentary force from West Bengal shaping the state’s voice at the national level. The numbers speak for themselves,” read the post.

Notably, according to NCPI sources, veteran TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay and Sharmila Sarkar are likely to be part of the Union Ministry.

According to the local, NCPI office in rural Horah is being administered by a couple Uttiyo Kundu and his wife Shewly Kundu.

Talking to the media, Shewly has expressed her happiness that the TMC MPs have merged with NCPI.

TMC MP Shatabdi Ray said that she could not speak about her ‘grief’ within the party.

“When a joint family breaks up, the head should try to keep everyone together. This never happened in TMC. In 2009 when TMC was having a tough time, I was in TMC. For the last 17 years there was much grief that fumed in my heart,” said Shatabdi.