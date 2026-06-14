TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s Son Sends Legal Notice To Mamata Banerjee, Senior Leaders

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar | ANI

Fresh tensions have surfaced within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after psychiatrist Dr Baidyanath Ghosh Dastidar, son of TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, initiated legal action against several senior party leaders, including former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

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Through a legal notice issued by Advocate Pooja Shukla, Dr Dastidar has sought a public apology and withdrawal of statements allegedly suggesting that he had lobbied for a party nomination from the Barasat Assembly constituency. The notice has also been served to TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy and Mahua Moitra, as well as party leader Sonali Guha.

The psychiatrist has categorically denied ever seeking or expressing interest in contesting elections from Barasat, calling the allegations false and damaging to his professional reputation. He has also objected to remarks allegedly made by Sonali Guha claiming that he, his brother and his mother regularly consumed alcohol, describing the statements as baseless and defamatory.

The notice further asserts that Dr Dastidar, a medical professional with an established academic and clinical career, has suffered reputational harm due to the public comments. It also claims that individuals associated with political consultancy activities and local leadership had approached him on multiple occasions to consider entering politics, contrary to allegations that he pursued a ticket.

He has demanded that the recipients retract the statements, refrain from making further references to him in political discourse, and issue a public clarification within 15 days. Failing that, he has warned of defamation proceedings.

The legal move comes amid growing internal discord within the TMC following recent political setbacks and criticism voiced by his mother over the party’s functioning and leadership.