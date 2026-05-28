'Repeatedly Verbally Abused Me': Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Escalates Complaint Against Fellow TMC MP In Lok Sabha | AITC/ X

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Thursday had lodged a formal complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against party’s another MP Kalyan Banerjee.

“I seek your permission to lodge a formal complaint to you for redressal against Lok Sabha Member of AITC Kalyan Banerjee, who has repeatedly verbally abused me inside the Lok Sabha. This misogyny has been against many lady members and needs to be punished,” Kakoli wrote in her letter.

Notably, this letter comes after TMC Barasat MP had resigned from all the key posts that she held within the party.

Dastidar also urged the Speaker to intervene and take appropriate action.

Countering Dastidar's claims, Banerjee slammed her back and questioned Dastidar’s intention.

“It seems that she is acting with a motive as per rules, if anything happens on the floor then the Speaker should be informed about the same immediately. The allegations which are being made, the question is who said what and when,” said TMC Serampore MP.

Following the poll debacle, several miffed TMC leaders are speaking about the ‘mismanagement’ within TMC.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen had written a letter expressing interest in resigning from the post of ‘national spokesperson of TMC’.

“I was the first one to protest the RG Kar corruption and rape and murder incident. I was sidelined and my family was heckled. I didn’t open my mouth but certain mismanagement within the party had led to this poll debacle,” said Sen.

Senior TMC leader Biswanath Deb also mentioned that he is miffed with TMC and hinted towards leaving the party.