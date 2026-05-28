Siddaramaiah’s Delhi-Bound Flight Diverted To Jaipur Amid Bad Weather After Resignation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | X @ANI

A special flight carrying outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was diverted to Jaipur on Thursday due to inclement weather conditions while it was en route to Delhi.

Several senior Congress leaders and Karnataka ministers were also on board the aircraft, including Congress state in-charge and AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ministers K.J. George and Byrathi Suresh, legal advisor Ponnanna, Legislative Council member Dr Yathindra, and AICC Secretary Abhishek Dutt.

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The development came hours after Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation letter to the Governor’s secretary following directions from the Congress high command.

Addressing party workers and supporters, Siddaramaiah said he had always maintained that he would resign whenever instructed by the party leadership.

“I have said multiple times that whenever the High Command asks me to resign, I will do so. Yesterday, the High Command directed me to submit my resignation, and I informed them that I would do it the day after, which is today. Accordingly, I have submitted my resignation,” he said.

The outgoing Chief Minister stated that Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was not present in Bengaluru and was expected to return later in the evening. He added that the resignation letter had therefore been handed over to the Governor’s secretary.

Read Also Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Submits His Resignation To Governor's Special Secretary At Lok Bhavan

Siddaramaiah also expressed confidence that the Governor would formally accept his resignation as per constitutional procedure upon his return.

He further asserted that the Congress government in Karnataka still enjoys a comfortable majority and said the process should now move towards appointing the next Chief Minister.